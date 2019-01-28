Colossal replica of Lord Venkateswara temple built at Kanyakumari now open for devotees

TTD has also decided to build a replica temple of Goddess Padmavathi Devi in Chennai. (Source: IE)

The doors of new Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple were thrown open for the darshan in India’s southernmost city Kanyakumari on Sunday. The ceremony took place amidst religious fervour and gaiety after Maha Kumbhabhishekam involving a series of ceremonies here in the auspicious Kumbha Lagnam between 7.30 am and 9 am.

The devotees from the district of the southernmost tip of the country and also from other parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala who have been awaiting the opening of TTD temple in Kanyakumari thronged in large numbers to have darshan on the first day of the opening of the shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Speaking on this religious occasion, TTD EO Sri Anil Kumar Singhal said that the temple is constructed at a cost of Rs 22.5 crore at the country’s southernmost tip close to the confluence of Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in Kanyakumari.

TTD has also decided to build a replica temple of Goddess Padmavathi Devi in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore and is awaiting allotment of a site from the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple in the city as well, the EO added.

He also mentioned that as per the instructions of Honourable CM of AP whose wish is to construct Sri Venkateswara Divyakshetrams at many places, we have been in touch with Chief Secretaries of all states. The temple which was opened at Kurukshetra is witnessing a good number of devotees turnout. Very soon we are going open up Srivari temple at Hyderabad in Telangana.

Apart from these activities, we have been presenting silk vastrams to many ancient temples in Tamilnadu as a tradition. Out of 10 lakh, odd sevakulu who have rendered service so far in Srivari Seva, over 1.80 lakhs are from Tamilnadu only.

TTD’s JEO Pola Bhaskar, board members Sri Krishna, Peddi Reddy and Rudraraju Padma Raju, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti took part in the ceremony.