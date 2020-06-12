Coimbatore is now Koyampuththoor! Travellers take note, about 1,018 places to get new names in Tamil Nadu; details

K Pandiarajan believes that it is crucial to preserve native language and expressions via city names and spellings.

Coimbatore gets a new name as Koyampuththoor! Next time you are planning a visit to Tamil Nadu, make sure that you check the names of the cities thoroughly so that you do not get it wrong as you ready your travel plans. In a recent notification by AIADMK, the state government has decided to amend the names of 1,018 cities and give a completely new name. The aim is to emphasize the importance of Tamil phonetics, the IE reported. According to the report, Coimbatore is being changed to Koyampuththoor. Similarly, state’s Tuticorin will be changed to Thooththukkudi and Chennai’s Egmore and Triplicane localities to Ezhumboor and Thiruvallikkeni, respectively. In case you are planning to travel to any of these destinations in Tamil Nadu, make sure you check the names of the cities and get it correct as you plan ahead for your travel.

To be sure, changing more than 1,000 names officially in government records is an expensive process and requires a lot of labour. Not to forget, the signages will also have to be changed on railway stations and highways, government records, and postal and attached services among others.

While many historians and literary figures have criticised the state government’s intention to introduce the changes amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the IE report citing K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture said that the changes are being implemented in present but it has been a long-pending project. For the government, corrections in revenue, registrations and local bodies have been an issue as the departments showed resistance. Since the central government has been taken in confidence, the state decided to go ahead with it, the report said. Furthermore, K Pandiarajan believes that it is crucial to preserve native language and expressions via city names and spellings.

The project was announced in 1,018 and the district administrations had selected some 1,018 place names which were later submitted to the government. The names had new spellings according to the Tamil pronunciation.