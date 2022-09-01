Code-sharing pact with Virgin Atlantic to help further widen network: IndiGo

With IndiGo signing a new codeshare agreement with Virgin Atlantic, its global sales head Vinay Malhotra said on Wednesday that such a move will allow the airline to further widen its network.

The codeshare with Virgin Atlantic is IndiGo’s seventh. It already has similar agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Air France, KLM, Qantas and American Airlines.

“This codesharing will allow us to further widen IndiGo’s ever-expanding network. IndiGo and Virgin Atlantic will facilitate passenger journey to India, the USA as well as the UK,” Malhotra said, adding that the travellers from USA and UK will be able to fly to multiple destinations in India on a single ticket, and likewise, travellers from India will seamlessly fly to the USA and the UK on our two airlines.

The codeshare partnership will mean customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airline’s London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from seven additional cities in India.

The agreement will allow Virgin Atlantic to sell seats to passengers connecting onto IndiGo flights. The initial codeshare destinations in India include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Delhi and Mumbai. The additional destinations will include Kochi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Vadodara, Indore and Visakhapatnam.

“Starting with nine and then going onwards to 16 domestic points, and also gradually four international points — Dhaka, Colombo, Kathmandu and Male — it is surely a win-win (for both airlines),” Malhotra said. The codeshare flights will be available this week for booking for travel beyond September 27, subject to government approval.

“In the thriving post-pandemic aviation market, this partnership will enable our customers to enjoy even more business and leisure destinations. We are indeed committed to developing this codesharing over time,” Malhotra added.

IndiGo currently serves 74 domestic and 26 international destinations. The airline is flying approximately 1,600 flights a day now, of which 150 are international and operates international flights from 16 airports across India.