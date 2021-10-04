Cleatrip collaborates with Flipkart Big Billion Days to offer refund on flight cancellation at e1 and other discounts

Cleartrip brings new sale for customers

As the festive season ushers in and travel enthusiasts make plans with dipping Covid-19 cases, travel app Cleartrip is offering an eight-day sale in association with Flipkart’s Big Billion Day that will guarantee offers on flights and hotel booking to customers. The sale begins on October 3rd and ends October 10th. This is Cleartrip’s first association with Flipkart Big Billion Day.

The customers on booking flights and hotels at the app will get full refunds on cancellation with EzCancel feature. The new feature can be availed at an additional payment of Re 1 during the sale period. Customers can also win a discount of up to Rs 5000 on flight bookings and up to Rs 25,000 on hotel bookings, Axis Bank Debit and Credit card users will get additional discounts, upto 15 per cent on flight booking and up to 30 per cent on hotels. Customers can also avail Flipkart SuperCoins for purchasing deals.

Cleartrip in a statement said that the sale has been brought keeping in mind the volatile environment and high flight cancellation charges that hold travel enthusiasts from making travel plans. As. Apart of the campaign, Cleartrip has roped in Anil Kapoor whose fan following cut across varied customer base, nationally and internationally

Prahlad Krishnamurthi, Chief Business Officer of Cleartrip emphasizing on the uncertainty around travel and high cancellation charges, said his brand wants to unlock travel for consumers with an industry-fit proposition.

Anil Kapoor expressing excitement on the association said that Cleartrip is giving wings to fly once again and travelers should grab the opportunity to start travelling once again.

Travel enthusiasts can check the details of the deals on the official website of Cleartrip, https://www.cleartrip.com/