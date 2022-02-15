Cleartrip ties up with Yatra to expand inventory of hotels, homestays for customers

Cleartrip is hopeful that this agreement with Yatra will expand and increase business avenues for hotels partners association with the brands.

Travel booking portal Cleartrip announced its partnership with another travel portal Yatra Online. Cleartrip customers will now be given access to Yatra’s inventory of 94,000 hotels and homestays of various kinds from luxury to mid-range in 1,400+ cities and towns with this partnership. Both domestic and international travellers will get a wider range of relevant and ideal accommodation with Cleartrip’s real-time pricing to meet their travel needs, the company said in a statement.

The travel company is hopeful that this agreement with Yatra will expand and increase business avenues for hotels partners association with the brands. Yatra will also benefit from the large customer base of Flipkart and Cleartrip.

Cleartrip was acquired by e-commerce giant Flipkart making it a Flipkart Group company in 2021. In the last few months Cleartrip added new travel products such as Flexifly, TravelSafe and EzCancel to address customers prioritizing flexibility and safety in their travel plans.

Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip on the occasion of the new association said that Cleartrip will be able to further “strengthen our existing vertical of hotels and accommodation, enabling us to offer a wider selection of stay options at the most competitive rates to our customers.”

Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, the association will “allow for synergies between the companies and partners and help uplift the hospitality ecosystem, which has been tremendously affected by Covid-19”. This partnership will further strengthen Yatra’s position as the leading supplier of domestic hotels in India, he added.

Yatra recently launched a freight forwarding business called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.