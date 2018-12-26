Chopper ride at Statue of Unity: Now tourists can get a panoramic view in a ‘helicopter’

The Statue of Unity is a tribute to India’s first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A large number of tourists have been coming to catch a glimpse of the world’s tallest statue ever since its inauguration.

The Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia, the world’s tallest statue has now got another attraction. Tourists can now take a chopper ride to get a breathtaking view of the 182-metre tall statue, which was inaugurated on October 31 earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per details available, the helicopter ride at the Statue of Unity is for 10 minutes and costs Rs 2,900 per person. The service was inaugurated on Sunday. A number of visitors and media personnel have already used the service.

Using the helicopter ride, the tourists not just get to see a panoramic view of the Statue of Unity but also of Sardar Sarovar Dam, Narmada river, and the Satpura and Vindhya hills. It was reported that more than one lakh tourists came to see the statue in the first few days of its inauguration. Meanwhile, a ferry service is already in place to avoid pollution and vehicular traffic. The statue and its surrounding areas are accessed via special boats.

The statue is being described as the latest in Gujarat’s list of tourist attractions. It is built on an American structure and even has an audio gallery and museum which depicts the life of India’s iron man. A sound and laser light show are also available for the audience which shows the unification of India apart from recreational spots, restaurants and a research centre to tend to tourists’ needs.

The Gujarat government has written to the chief ministers to consider setting up guest houses near the Statue of Unity. The statue was built at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore and 15,000 tourists on an average come to Kevadia to see the statue every day.