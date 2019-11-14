Children’s day celebrations: SpiceJet takes over 100 cancer patients for ‘joy-flight’

60 children and 58 adults boarded a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft which was specially designated for them.

SpiceJet celebrated ‘Children’s Day’ in a noble way. The no-frills airline took over hundred underprivileged, cancer patient children for a ‘joy-flight’. Under its ‘Sapnon ki Udaan’ initiative, 118 underprivileged children and adult patients, who have been battling cancer and belong to economically weaker sections of the society, were taken for ‘fly in a plane’.

60 children and 58 adults boarded a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft which was specially designated for them. The initiative was supported by CanSupport, an NGO that runs India’s largest free home-based palliative care programme for cancer patients and their families. This ‘joy-flight’ included children aged between six to 20 years. Most of them had never travelled by air before.

As part of the initiative, a SpiceJet team flew with the patients along with their guardians on a sortie from New Delhi airport. Flying 35,000 feet above sea level was a once in a lifetime experience for them. With a total of 146 passengers on-board, the aircraft flew over the city of Delhi for about an hour. The magical view of the clouds and special treatment given by the airline crew onboard the aircraft was a moment of high emotional value. By the end of the joy ride which lasted for more than an hour, the smiles on their faces and joy in their heart were felt by everyone.

In 2017, on the occasion of Rakhi, SpiceJet flew almost 50 sisters and families of Army Jawans to meet their brothers posted at the Base Station in Delhi and Base Hospital in Srinagar where injured army soldiers were getting treated. In another one-of-a-kind initiative, ‘Roshan Hoga Desh Hamara’ was launched on Diwali in 2017, wherein the airline had adopted the remote village of Baruahchuck in Assam to provide sustainable energy access through solar microgrid to the people living there in an attempt to improve their quality of life. These are only a few of the many social contributions and efforts made by SpiceJet as a responsible corporate citizen.