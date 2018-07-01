Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport initiates check-in facility from anywhere in Mumbai

GVK Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), the company that administers the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) has introduced another initiative to enhance passenger experience at the airport premises.

Passengers can now use extended check-in facility that will be available at the hotels in Mumbai. This facility is presently introduced at hotels like Sahara Star, Hyatt Regency, Taj Santacruz, ITC Maratha, Hilton Mumbai International Airport & The LaLiT so far. This facility can be used by anyone who has access to these hotels. By the use of this facility, passengers will be able to save on time and have a stress free experience at the airport.

GVK Mumbai Airport also has equipped terminals with various self-service check-in facilities. CSIA is the pioneer, to introduce facilities like check-in kiosks, generating boarding pass through CUSS, generating baggage tag through CUSS, and use of self bag drop facility for a faster check-in experience. All the airlines operating out of Terminal 1 of CSIA are now on SBD (self-bag drop facility) making Terminal 1, the only terminal in the country to have a fully automated check in system.

The integration of new technology allows the processing of a significant number of passengers to be decentralised from the airport and allows for better use of airport resources. Passengers using the CUSS facility highly appreciate such time-saving measures undertaken by CSIA .Self-service facility at airport has drastically reduced the waiting time and queues at check in counter.