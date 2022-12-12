Chennai-Jaffna flights resume today after nearly three years of Covid break; Here’s how it will benefit people

Chennai-Jaffna flights: Alliance Air is all set to resume flight services connecting Chennai and Sri Lanka’s northern city of Jaffna after a nearly three-year, pandemic-induced break. The flight will operate four times a week, Alliance Air, an Air India subsidiary announced.

The service was first revived in November 2019 and operated until March 2020, when the pandemic forced governments to shut airports and borders. In the four months that the flights ran, services were increased owing to high demand. Prior to the service, locals from northern Sri Lanka had to travel to Colombo, either by train or by road, to take a flight out of the country.

Here’s how the resumption of Chennai-Jaffna flight will benefit the two sides:

The resumption of Chennai-Jaffna flight operations will help the Tamils living in and around Jaffna, in the Northern Province. This will also boost trade and economic activities between the two sides. As per the authorities from India and Sri Lanka, it will also draw investments in the island’s war-affected region by opening it up.

The connectivity is expected to increase tourism, especially pilgrimage tourism, from southern India to Sri Lanka’s Tamil north, bringing in valuable foreign exchange to revive the Sri Lankan economy.