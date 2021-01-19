Cheers for Shirdi devotees! Direct Mumbai-Shirdi chopper service resumes, check fare, timing

In addition to the on-seat service provided by the company, customers have also been enabled to crowdsource or book the entire chopper for their convenience. (Photo Credit: Blade India)

In a cheering development for the tourists and pilgrims of the country, a direct chopper service from Mumbai to Shirdi has resumed from Tuesday after it remained closed during the Coronavirus induced lockdown. Religious pilgrims and tourists wanting to visit Shirdi will not only cut down their travel time by almost seven times but also get a panoramic view of the physical landscape including mountains and rivers.

On an average, pilgrims travelling to Shirdi from the financial capital have to travel for around 6-7 hours by road to reach the destination. The chopper service provided by Blade India, on the other hand, will not only cut down the travel time to less than an hour but also dodge the snarling lines of traffic on the road. Moreover, the chopper service can be of particular utility for elderly people who cannot sit through the arduous journey of six hours.

The helicopter service is available on three days of the week- Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The chopper can be boarded from the Mahalaxmi vertiport every Monday whereas the chopper flies from the Juhu vertiport on Thursday and Saturday.

The take-off time for the chopper has been kept at 11 AM from both the Juhu and Mahalaxmi vertiports, according to the release issued by the company. Amit Dutta who is the Managing Director of BLADE India on the occasion of resuming the Shirdi service said that long hours of road journey turns out to be very tedious for the elderly devotees in particular and the company provided seamless and congestion-less commute to the pilgrimage.

As far as the fare of the chopper service is concerned, the company has kept the regular fare at Rs 18k for one way per passenger. However, the company is also offering an introductory offer through which passengers can fly at a cost of Rs 15,300 one way per person. It is to be noted that the mentioned fare does not include the Goods and Services Tax. In addition to the on-seat service provided by the company, customers have also been enabled to crowdsource or book the entire chopper for their convenience.