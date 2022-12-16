Check out these boutique experiences for a unique year-end holiday

Do you want to spend New Year’s Eve acting like you just stepped out of a blockbuster movie? Well! It doesn’t matter how much effort you put into planning glitzy parties or get-togethers; things almost always turn out to be a mess in the end. When we say “messy,” we’re referring to things like late-night drinks, overpriced parties, rush and crowds, and of course a hangover the next morning. To tell you the truth, no one plans to have such a sluggish beginning to the year, but that is exactly what we do every single time. It is never too late to begin anew, and it is never too late to make your celebration of the new year into something more exciting, indulgent, and thoughtful with the intention of revitalising your mind, body, and soul. The best way to accomplish this is by taking a trip to a far-flung exotic destination for rest and relaxation.

Our 7 recommendations cover a wide range of retreats and resorts in India for a rejuvenating New Year’s Eve getaway.

Fazlani Natures Nest, Near Lonavala, Maharashtra:

Visit the picturesque resort near Lonavala and rejuvenate your senses at the tranquil Fazlani Natures Nest. The lush green plains and abundant flora and fauna that surround the 76 exquisite luxury rooms and suites at Fazlani Natures Nest make for a restful vacation. Fazlani Natures Nest features an impeccably adorned Ayurveda and Western wellness centre, as well as a three-tiered outdoor swimming pool in a breathtaking natural setting. One of the largest in all of India, the rose garden is home to beautiful blooms in every colour of the rainbow. Detox and revitalization, lifestyle disorder management, immune resilience, natural relaxation, and ideal weight control are just some of the retreat options available. Forest bathing is another activity available to resort visitors. By taking a Farm-to-Fork approach to ensuring that only the freshest, healthiest, and fully balanced meals are presented to the guest’s table, the luxury wellness resort’s wellness cuisine plays a significant role in assisting guests in achieving their intended wellness goals.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Near Kasauli, Himachal:

High in the Shivalik hills, the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is one of the most stunning places to visit. It is elegantly linked by a cable car that provides a breathtaking vista of the valley and the Himalayas in all directions. A vacation at the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is sure to be one of the highlights of your life. This five-star luxury resort offers a wide variety of activities so that guests may fill their days with joy, excitement, and rejuvenation. As soon as you enter this resort, you will feel the incredible comfort and luxury that it offers. The resort’s restaurant serves Indian, Continental, and Oriental fare, while the spa offers both Ayurvedic and Western treatments throughout its expansive 70,000 square feet. As impressive as the resort’s deluxe family suites are, so too are the hotel’s 62 premium rooms. Relax in the outdoor temperature-controlled infinity pool or enjoy the hot Jacuzzi overlooking the valley. The hotel is conveniently located within a one-hour drive of both the Mohali International Airport and the Chandigarh and Delhi metro areas (five hours).

WH Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa, Bera, Rajasthan

Jawai experiences are truly redefined at this premium luxury resort. WH Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa is immersed in not just the land of the leopards, with possible big cat sightings from your balconies, but the spirit of the shepherds too. Experience a holistic perspective of the region with the indigenous Rabari tribe and their ways of life. And that too whilst enjoying uber-modern luxuries of rejuvenating spa treatments and culinary indulgences. Featuring gorgeous villas with stunning views of the Aravallis and luxurious two-bedroom Khema tents, WH Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa is a short drive from Udaipur or Jodhpur airports.

Jehan Numa Retreat, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

While Jehan Numa Palace is synonymous with a Bhopal experience, we suggest stealing a couple of nights in the very least, at this nature-based Retreat, also owned and managed by the descendants of Bhopal’s royal family. Sharing borders with Van Vihar National Park, the vernacular-designed getaway is the family’s odè to the verdant lush greens of the region. Go cycling into the park, immerse in the birdsongs and allow the Chakra Spa to bliss you out, you can even explore Bhopal including the UNESCO heritage Bhimbetka caves from here. Do eat at the Greenhouse Bistro that serves farm-to-fork cuisine using ingredients from their in-house organic garden, and the ‘Under the Jamun tree’ for traditional Bhopali food and dishes straight from the Royal Kitchen. Better still, sign up for the ‘Lost recipes of Central India’!

Samode Safari Lodge, Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Head to Samode Safari Lodge for some African-inspired luxe-wildlife experience. Stylish with all contemporary luxuries one can think of, they still retain the innate elements that are traditional to the indigenous tribal communities living here and the land they stand upon. The murals on the walls done by the local Gond tribe are no less than artwork you would appreciate in the museums, the architecture is vernacular and colours used reflect the hues of the landscape. Not to be missed are the thrills of Bandhavgarh activities with the lodge’s wildlife experts. The lodge is mindfully located away from the tourist zone and hence has the advantage of being surrounded by untouched wilderness – the buffer zone runs along the drive to the property and more often than not, your wildlife spotting already begins there!

Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, Satpura, Madhya Pradesh

Exquisite luxury tents and cottages that implore you to rejoice in the magical jungles of Central India, within a 3 hour drive from Bhopal lies this absolute delight of sprawling meadows, magnificent trees, rugged hills & seasonal lakes. We absolutely love the luxury tents near the lodge’s nullah where over 350 species of birds reside within the lodge’s premise frequently, along with the occasional langurs, civets, wild boars, and nilgais. Being a conservation-focused lodge, their expert naturalist team offers non-motorised canoe, walking, and boat safaris in the buffer zones along with their 4X4 customised jeep safaris into the park.

The Roseate New Delhi

If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life without leaving the city, the best place to do it is at Delhi’s favourite resort. The Roseate New Delhi is a one-of-a-kind urban retreat, boasting 8 acres of lush greenery and undisturbed water bodies that blend in perfectly with the resort’s design. It’s the pinnacle of urban luxury and hospitality, providing a haven from the hustle and bustle outside. Visit Kiyan, a restaurant serving cuisines from around the world, or Chi Ni, a Chinese restaurant, for a taste of fine dining. Here at IAH Bar, you can order a specialty cocktail or just a regular old drink. At the Roseate’s Aheli Spa, guests can relax with services like the traditional Turkish bath, or hammam.