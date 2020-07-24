Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board allows asymptomatic persons from outside state — check details

Earlier, the Uttarakhand state government had opened the Chardham Yatra for Uttarakhand residents on Wednesday, July 1. (File image)

Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board has issued revised standard operating procedure (SOPs) allowing COVID-19 asymptomatic persons from outside the state to undertake Chardham Yatra but with conditions, ANI reported on Friday.

Earlier, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Uttarakhand state government had only opened the Chardham Yatra for Uttarakhand residents on Wednesday, July 1.

Initially, 422 pilgrims had applied for the e-passes on the first day of the Yatra to visit the Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Of the 422 applications — 154 were for Badrinath, 165 for Kedarnath, 55 for Gangotri and 48 for Yamunotri — on the Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board website.

This year, the board has made arrangements for thermal screening, sanitisation and masks for devotees, PTI had reported.

The board had said that the pilgrims would not be allowed to touch idols at the temples, and the temple bells have been covered. No prasad would be distributed.