Chardham Yatra 2019 culminates: Portals of Badrinath close for winter

After traditional prayers, the gates of the famed Himalayan shrine were closed at 5.13 pm, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti sources said.
The sacred portals of Badrinath in Garhwal Himalayas closed for devotees on Sunday for the winter season.
The gates of ‘chardham’, a set of four pilgrimage sites in Garhwal Himalayas, including Badrinath are closed every year in October-November for devotees due to extreme cold conditions.
They are thrown open to devotees in April-May with the onset of summer.With the portals of the other three Himalayan temples – Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri already closed, the closure of Badrinath marks the end of the annual ‘chardham’ yatra or pilgrimage season.
