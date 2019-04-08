Char Dham Yatra schedule 2019: Here’s all you need to know!

Gangotri Temple Opening & Closing Dates (Pic credit: Tosh Ash/ eUttaranchal)

Every year the pilgrims eagerly await the announcement of the opening and closing dates of the Chardham Temples. Well, your wait to know the dates for the door opening ceremony for the year 2019 is gladly over. Also, six months afterward anyway the dates for the closing of the temples are officially announced.

Opening and Closing Dates

The dates for Chardham Yatra Opening Dates 2019 are as follows. Yamunotri, the holy shrine that celebrates the origin of the River Yamuna, would open her doors on 7 May. Also, the sacred shrine of Gangotri also opens her doors to devotees on the same day. While the River Goddesses open their temples for darshan on May 9, Badrinath and Kedarnath would open for darshan only towards the end of April. Devotees would be able to have the darshan of Kedarnath Jyotirlinga from 9 May onwards. The beloved temple of Shri Vishnu Bhagwan, Badrinath, awaits to welcome His dear bhakts from 10 May. Hopefully, the year 2019 Chardham Yatra would be rendered supremely beneficial, joyous, safe, and divinely aligned for everyone who embarks on the pilgrimage.

Chardham Yatra

Chardham yatra is considered particularly important to Hindus. In fact, earlier the devout Hindus would embark on the pilgrimage during the vanaprastha stage or towards the end of their lives. It was also even considered a matter of utmost privilege to lose one’s life while on the journey. It was believed that it ensured a quicker route to salvation. Thanks to the amenities of the modern age, Char Dham pilgrimage has become a lot less risky than it used to be. The very fact that the shrines and the adjacent precincts remain closed to human intervention and habitation for half the year testifies to the challenging nature of the trek. Of the brief six months, the shrines are open, two months of July and August are unsuitable for pilgrimage due to the heavy monsoons. Thus, one sees a heavy rush of pilgrims during the month of May and June. Meanwhile, some of the pilgrims prefer to make plans for pilgrimage during the post-monsoon months of September, October so as to avoid being part of the pilgrim rush.

If you plan to visit Chardham shrines in the auspicious year of 2019, there’s a lot more to know other than the mere opening and closing dates of each of the shrines. You need to be registered well in advance so that you receive the yatra permit, without which you won’t be able to actually be on the pilgrimage. And also, during the pilgrimage season, if you are making plans to visit the temples you ought to have accommodation at the hotels or resorts booked well in advance.