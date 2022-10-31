Char Dham Yatra: From state govt to horses, mules owners, all stakeholders earn crores in revenue

This year’s Char Dham Yatra in the Uttarakhand state of India has brought fortunes for many people, and the state generated Rs 40 crore in revenue generated till August 2022, informed Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) Managing Director and DG Information, Bansidhar Tiwari.

“Char Dham Yatra went well. Rs 40 cr revenue generated till Aug. Heli companies did business of Rs 85 crore & horse-mules business generated over Rs100 cr. Rs 21.75 cr business done in Yamunotri,” said Tiwari, tweeted news agency ANI.

Women belonging to Self Help Groups (SHGs) earned Rs 43.50 lakh by selling ‘Prasad’ during Kedarnath Dham Yatra this year, said the Information Department, Uttarakhand.

Known as the Chota Char Dham Yatra, it is an important Hindu pilgrimage circuit in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. It is Located in the Garhwal region of the state. The circuit consists of four sites-Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Badrinath is also part of the longer Char Dham Yatra. These are four destinations in different corners of the country.

In the month of April or May, Akshaya Tritiya marks the beginning of the Chota Char Dham Yatra. The yatra closes two days after Diwali, on the day of Bhai Dooj. Generally, during the months of May and June, tourists flock in large numbers. In July and August, during the Monsoon season due to heavy rainfall and greater chances of roadblocks/landslides, there is less footfall.

Interestingly, this year on October 21, PM Narendra Modi visited Badrinath and Kedarnath to lay the foundation stones for connectivity projects worth more than ₹3400 crores. The projects aim to improve not only the region’s connectivity but also religious tourism. Reportedly, this year, a record-breaking, 41 lakh pilgrims visited Chota Char Dham.