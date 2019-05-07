Char Dham Yatra begins in Uttarakhand, portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples open

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2019 5:53:41 PM

The portals of the four Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand are closed in October-November every year because of heavy snowfall and are reopened in April-May.

char dham name, manali to spiti valley, kedarnath temple open date 2019, badrinath temperature in may, kedarnath temperature today, yamunotri to gangotri helicopter to kedarnath, gangotri, yamunotri, dehradun to gangotri distance, rudraprayag to badrinath, nainital to badrinath distance, how to reach yamunotri, mussoorie to gangotri distance, gaurikund temperature, delhi to yamunotri, yamunotri height, height of gangotri from sea level, gangotri temple photosGangotri Temple Opening & Closing Dates (Pic credit: Tosh Ash/ eUttaranchal)

The Char Dham Yatra in Garhwal Himalayas began on Tuesday with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district being opened ceremoniously on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. While the gates of Gangotri shrine were opened at 11.30 am amid chanting of vedic hymns, those of Yamunotri were opened at 1.15 pm amid similar ceremonies in the presence of administrative and temple committee officials besides thousands of devotees.

Before the door opening ceremony began, the idols of goddesses Ganga and Yamuna, the presiding deities of the two temples, were brought from their winter abodes at Mukhba and Kharsali, respectively.

READ: Char Dham Yatra 2019: How to reach, where to stay and its significance for devotees

The opening of the famed Himalayan shrines marks the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra which attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

The Char Dham Yatra or journey to four holy sites commences from Yamunotri, then proceeds to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath. It is the backbone Garhwal Himalayas’s economy as the livelihood of locals depend on the Yatra.

The doors of Kedarnath are scheduled to be opened on May 9 followed by those of Badrinath a day later on May 10. The portals of the four Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand are closed in October-November every year because of heavy snowfall and are reopened in April-May.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Char Dham Yatra begins in Uttarakhand, portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples open
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition