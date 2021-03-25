Chandigarh to get sensory parks; here is what you need to know about them

The sensory-integrated playground having many amenities and equipment will be aiming to attract multiple senses of an individual. (Representative Image)

Chandigarh will be getting sensory parks that are specialised in a way and open to all kinds of visitors. These parks will be focused on making the experience better for children with disabilities. With the introduction of these sensory parks, children/ people with disabilities will have an opportunity to experience the park in a manner that they normally would not get to. A report by The IE noted the development stating that the Chandigarh Smart City Limited will soon come up with the concept of a Sensory Park.

As per the report, the sensory garden will be having features that can be of use for those with disabilities. In the upcoming park, there will be scented and edible plants, magnifying-glass screens, some water features that will play over the hands or make sounds, tactile sculptures, textured surfaces, and Braille signage along with audio induction loop descriptions. This extensive provision is likely to make the parks more engaging for disabled individuals and enhance the abilities for them. The sensory-integrated playground having many amenities and equipment will be aiming to attract multiple senses of an individual.

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited has already floated a tender for it and according to the tender, the total estimated cost proposed for the development of this project is Rs 1.74 crore.The report said that the development of this sensory park along with its operation and maintenance for five years is expected to cost Rs 1,73,62,181. The tender highlighted that the successful bidder will have to deposit with the employer within seven days of issuance of Letter of Intent (Lol) and this will be at bidder’s own expense.

The park is expected to be constructed in the city’s Sector 35. Prior to this, it was decided to be constructed in Sector 22 but the UT Chief Architect office objected to this stating that the area chosen in Sector 22 is a heritage site.