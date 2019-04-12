Chaitra Navratri 2019: Visit these temples in Delhi this Navratri weekend

Visit these popular Durga temples in Delhi to celebrate Navratri festival

India is a land of diversity and Delhi being the capital of the country too has enriching history, culture, and traditions to boast. With its own rooted culture, Delhi is an amalgamation of different religions. This is one reason why the city celebrates so much! Currently, the city seems busy with the on-going nine-day long Hindu festival celebrations of Navratri. It is believed that Navratri brings peace and prosperity as these pious nine-days are said to be the days of Goddess Durga. Many followers visit different Durga temples to worship the goddess. Coming back to the capital city, we’d like to tell you that Delhi is gifted with some really beautiful historic temples which are known for their intricate designs and craft.

So, here’s a list of six temples of Goddess Durga in her different avatars to plan a trip with your family this Navratri!

Jhandewalan Temple

Jhandewalan temple, located on Jhandewalan road, is one of the oldest and most popular temples in the city. The temple witnesses great footfall every day and the number of visitors increase during Navratri days. This temple is dedicated to Maa Aadi Shakti, one of the avatars of Maa Durga. Visit this temple to witness special puja for Navratri celebration.

Kalkaji Temple

Another famous one is Kalkaji temple dedicated to the Kali avatar of Maa Durga. It is believed, Pandavas from epic Mahabharata used to worship at Kalkaji temple. It is also known as ‘Manokaamna Siddha Peetha’, where locals believe that Goddess Kali fulfills every person’s wishes who visit this temple.

Yogmaya Temple

Another beautiful temple where Navratri festivities are observed is the Yogmaya Temple. It is dedicated to the sister of Lord Krishna, Goddess Yogmaya. The temple situated in Mehrauli is believed to be one of the five surviving temples from the Mahabharata period. Devotees visit this temple in large numbers during Navratri.

Chhattarpur Temple

The famous Chhattarpur temple is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani. This temple should be in your list as it is the second largest temple complex in India situated on the outskirts of Delhi. Chhattarpur temple also has a main temple of Maa Katyayani which opens only during Navratri. So, hurry up and plan a trip to this temple soon.

Gufa Temple

Gufa temple is dedicated to Mata Vaishno Devi and is one of the oldest temples in the city’s Preet Vihar area. The main attraction of this temple and the reason for its popularity is the large cave inside the temple. It also has another small cave featuring idols of Goddesses Chintpurni, Katyayani, and Jwala Devi.

Sheetla Mata Temple

Located on Sheetla Mata Road, this temple receives a large number of devotees during Navratri festivals. Devotees visiting this temple are not allowed to touch the idol but they can just offer flower and prayer to the idol from a distance.

Many followers visit these popular temples in Delhi especially during Navratri to seek Maa Durga’s blessings. Go ahead and explore these places and enjoy the festival at its best. Happy Navratri!