Centre to revive Sree Narayana Guru pilgrimage as PM interested in it: Muraleedharan

The Centre has decided to revive the Sree Narayana Guru pilgrimage circuit, also known as the Sivagiri pilgrimage, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s affinity to the teachings of the sage, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday.

Muraleedharan said, in a release, that this is the only project that has been revived after it was cancelled under the Swadesh Darshan scheme by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

The minister made the announcement while handing over electric vehicles sanctioned by the Union Tourism Ministry for the Sree Narayana Guru Pilgrimage Circuit at Aruvippuram here, the release said.

Muraleedharan said the circuit would pave the way for people from all over the world who want to get acquainted with the places associated with Sree Narayana Guru to experience the life of the sage.

He also said that steps would be taken to sanction an additional Rs 32 crore besides the Rs 67 crore already allocated under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.