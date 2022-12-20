Celebrate New Year at these amazing off-beat beaches in Goa without worrying about money. Here’s how

Goa beckons you to a gorgeous country of unspoiled beauty, sparkling with sea, beach, and sunshine. The area is certainly a traveler’s paradise, dotted with spectacular forts, age-old temples, beautiful churches, electrifying party locations, well-known shacks, bustling flea markets, opulent casinos, and a lot of other attractions.

Worried about money? Here’s your solution:

Goa is a dream destination for many people but they cannot travel because of money issues, so here is the solution to enjoy this live life trip without worrying about the money. We have good news – SanKash, which is a synonym for “Money for Travel”, is here to sort your Travel finances! Just convert your cost into easy EMIs at no additional cost for up to 6 months.

Also Read How people are becoming conscious of what they are eating; Know it from top chefs

Sinquerim Beach

The nightlife on this beach is typically characterized by music events. Sinquerim is a popular destination for foodies due to its abundance of eateries delivering top-notch meals and drinks. You are drawn to the lovely Sinquerim Beach, which has a picturesque sandy shoreline. You can go swimming in addition to participating in a variety of water-based sports and adventurous activities.

Vagator Beach

It’s the ideal spot to kick back and take in some sun, sand, and water. Vagator Beach is a breathtaking location with magnificent red rocks lining the shore.

Baga Beach

There is no brighter location to have fun in North Goa than Baga Beach. Baga, which gets its name from the Baga Creek that flows into the Arabian Sea, is the ideal site to have an exciting day and party till early morning.

Also Read Coorg and Ooty to Tawang and Manali: A look at incredible India this winter season

Majorda Beach

Hindu mythology states that Lord Rama was abducted as a youngster and carried to this beach. Here is another intriguing bit of information that was unexpected. Right here in Majorda, Jesuits (Society of Jesus) discovered the greatest Goan toddy and used it to leaven the bread.

Palolem Beach

The area has a laid-back party atmosphere and is dotted with colorful beach shacks and swaying palm palms. Palolem is the ideal destination whether you’re seeking water sports and exciting activities or just a laid-back day in the sun. Palolem, one of South Goa’s most breathtaking beaches, welcomes you with its golden sand and breathtaking scenery.