Celebrate New Year 2020 at Odisha’s Marine Drive-Eco Retreat, Konark; Here’s everything you need to know

Marine Drive-Eco Retreat is set up at the Ramachandi Beach, it combines glamorous camping known as glamping with adventure sports.

Odisha Tourism has launched New Year 2020 packages for Marine Drive-Eco Retreat at Konark from December 14, 2019, to January 20, 2020. The retreat has 50 luxury cottages and invites tourists to spend their New Year celebrations, basking under the sun beside the sea near Konark’s Sun Temple.

Marine Drive-Eco Retreat is at Konark’s Ramachandi Beach and combines glamorous camping known as glamping with adventure sports like parasailing, paramotoring, ATV rides, rifle shooting, archery, jet ski, banana boats, speed boats, bicycling and beach volleyball.

The retreat also promises a plethora of cultural activities. The itinerary includes a visit to the Konark interpretation centre. There is also a light and sound show scheduled for the visitors. Daily, there will be a cultural evening at the eco-retreat. There is also the option for visiting the Konark Sun Temple or the Puri Jagannath Temple for darshan/prayers.

An exciting nature trail at Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary awaits tourists on the second day of their Marine Drive-Eco Retreat package.

For tourists opting for a longer stay, the Marine Drive-Eco Retreat has two packages meant to show tourists different parts of Odisha. The Satapada – Raghurajpur Package includes a boat ride amid Irrawaddy Dolphins in Chilika Lake. It also includes a visit to Raghurajpur crafts village renowned for Pattachitra art and lunch at Satapada. Water sports activities will also be available there.

The Bhubaneshwar package, on the other hand, allows an exploration of Mukteswar and Rajarani Temples for tourists to get a glimpse at Kalinga’s architecture. A trip to Dhauli Shanti Stupa will allow any visitor to experience spiritualism at its best. A visit to the Khandagiri – Udayagiri Jain Caves will give way to a panoramic view of Bhubaneshwar. Visitors can also enjoy the diverse handlooms and crafts of the city at Kalabhoomi Odisha crafts museum.

Tourists can avail transfers to the Eco Retreat in an hourly shuttle service from Biju Patnaik International airport / Bhubaneshwar railway station.