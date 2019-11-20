Celebrate New Year 2020 at Odisha’s Marine Drive-Eco Retreat, Konark; Here’s everything you need to know

By: |
Published: November 20, 2019 6:33:52 PM

For tourists opting for a longer stay, the Marine Drive-Eco Retreat has two packages meant to show tourists different parts of Odisha.

Marine Drive-Eco Retreat, Marine Drive-Eco Retreat Konark 2019, Odisha Tourism, Mukteswar Temple, Rajarani Temple, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Khandagiri – Udayagiri Jain Caves, Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary, Konark Sun Temple, Puri Jagannath Temple, water sports, Biju Patnaik International airport, Kalabhoomi Odisha crafts museum.Marine Drive-Eco Retreat is set up at the Ramachandi Beach, it combines glamorous camping known as glamping with adventure sports.

Odisha Tourism has launched New Year 2020 packages for Marine Drive-Eco Retreat at Konark from December 14, 2019, to January 20, 2020. The retreat has 50 luxury cottages and invites tourists to spend their New Year celebrations, basking under the sun beside the sea near Konark’s Sun Temple.

Marine Drive-Eco Retreat is at Konark’s Ramachandi Beach and combines glamorous camping known as glamping with adventure sports like parasailing, paramotoring, ATV rides, rifle shooting, archery, jet ski, banana boats, speed boats, bicycling and beach volleyball.

Also Read | Good news travellers! Water villas to be set up in Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands

The retreat also promises a plethora of cultural activities. The itinerary includes a visit to the Konark interpretation centre. There is also a light and sound show scheduled for the visitors. Daily, there will be a cultural evening at the eco-retreat. There is also the option for visiting the Konark Sun Temple or the Puri Jagannath Temple for darshan/prayers.

An exciting nature trail at Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary awaits tourists on the second day of their Marine Drive-Eco Retreat package.

For tourists opting for a longer stay, the Marine Drive-Eco Retreat has two packages meant to show tourists different parts of Odisha. The Satapada – Raghurajpur Package includes a boat ride amid Irrawaddy Dolphins in Chilika Lake. It also includes a visit to Raghurajpur crafts village renowned for Pattachitra art and lunch at Satapada. Water sports activities will also be available there.

The Bhubaneshwar package, on the other hand, allows an exploration of Mukteswar and Rajarani Temples for tourists to get a glimpse at Kalinga’s architecture. A trip to Dhauli Shanti Stupa will allow any visitor to experience spiritualism at its best. A visit to the Khandagiri – Udayagiri Jain Caves will give way to a panoramic view of Bhubaneshwar. Visitors can also enjoy the diverse handlooms and crafts of the city at Kalabhoomi Odisha crafts museum.

Tourists can avail transfers to the Eco Retreat in an hourly shuttle service from Biju Patnaik International airport / Bhubaneshwar railway station.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Celebrate New Year 2020 at Odisha’s Marine Drive-Eco Retreat, Konark; Here’s everything you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to have smog towers! Here’s how faith is meeting environment sustainability in Varanasi
2Over a million visited Kedarnath in 2019! New rules, facilities including massage centres planned from next year; check details
3Sabarimala: Stray dog walks around 500 km with Ayyappa devotees atop shrine