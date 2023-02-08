Valentine’s Day special: 5 luxurious destinations you should visit with your partner

This Valentine’s Day, treat your significant other to a romantic getaway at one of these five luxurious destinations. Immerse yourself in historic maritime history, escape to a serene island paradise, or elevate your celebration with unparalleled luxury. Savor a special Valentine’s Day dinner under the stars, or enjoy a range of activities with your loved one. From a resort nestled in the rainforest to a hotel located near the iconic Taj Mahal, each destination promises to make your Valentine’s Day celebration unforgettable.

Brunton Boatyard, Kochi, Kerala

Brunton Boatyard, a luxury waterfront hotel, is the perfect location for a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration. Built on the site of a historic boatyard, guests can immerse themselves in the rich maritime history of Cochin while taking in the picturesque views of the harbour. The hotel’s prime location near an important port allows for endless engagement with fishing boats, cruise ships, and container ships passing by. To make the day even more special, Brunton Boatyard offers a special Valentine’s Day Dinner on the pier, where guests can enjoy a curated menu and a breathtaking view of the harbor. Dine al fresco with your loved one for an unforgettable evening of romance and relaxation.

Tilar Siro, Andamans

Tilar Siro, Andamans provides a unique and romantic experience for couples looking to escape to a serene island paradise on Valentine’s Day. The resort is nestled in the rainforest and boasts stunning views of the ocean, lush tropical foliage, and a tranquil atmosphere. With 25 rooms perched on stilts, couples can enjoy breathtaking views of the ocean from the comfort of their room or from the resort’s open-air deck, pool, restaurant, or lounging spaces. The resort also offers a range of activities for couples to enjoy together, including diving, snorkeling, trekking, birdwatching, and sunset cruises. The resort has partnered with the renowned diving company Lacadives to offer PADI-certified diving courses, making it a great place for couples who want to add a dash of adventure to their romantic getaway. Additionally, the resort offers fresh seafood and a variety of international cuisines, perfect for a romantic dinner.

Jetwing Saman Villas in Bentota, Sri Lanka

Elevate your Valentine’s Day with a romantic getaway to Jetwing Saman Villas in Sri Lanka. Experience unparalleled luxury, breathtaking ocean views, and unique dining experiences for a memorable escape. Indulge in Jetwing’s renowned charm, calmness, and cuisine in an accessible yet secluded location on the southwestern coast. Create unforgettable moments together with Rock Dining, alfresco dining under the stars, or a private ocean-view dinner. Jetwing Saman Villas is the perfect destination for couples to celebrate love.

Fazlani Nature’s Nest, Lonavala, Maharashtra

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful escape or an adventurous retreat, Fazlani Nature’s Nest is the perfect destination for Valentine’s Day. With its luxurious accommodations, scenic beauty, and range of activities, the resort promises to provide a truly memorable experience for couples. Indulge in a spa treatment or enjoy a horseback ride or a leisurely cycle through the lush greenery. Savor a special Valentine’s Day dinner at the Hive restaurant and celebrate your love under the stars.

Taj Hotel & Convention Centre Agra

This Valentine’s Day, the Taj Hotel & Convention Centre Agra is the perfect place to celebrate your love. Located just 5 minutes away from the iconic Taj Mahal, the hotel offers a romantic atmosphere to make this day special for you and your partner. With elegantly designed rooms, some with stunning views of the Taj Mahal and others with refreshing views of the town of Agra or the hotel’s pool, you and your partner will feel pampered and relaxed. The hotel also houses a spa for added relaxation.

For dining, you have the option to choose between Palato, the all-day diner, or Daawat-e-Nawaab, the Indian specialty restaurant. If you’re looking for a more intimate setting, consider dining at Infini – The Sky Lounge, a rooftop bar with a stunning view of the Taj Mahal. This lounge offers a perfect romantic setting with its global cuisine, lip-smacking cocktails, live music, and infinity pool.