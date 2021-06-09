Cash counting centre damaged in Vaishno Devi fire, no casualty reported

Katra: A building on fire near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, at Trikuta hills in Katra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Reasi district recently witnessed a small fire incident that broke out from a structure adjoining the ‘Bhawan” (sanctum sanctorum) putting the cash counter on the blaze. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire accident.

The fire started at around 4.15 pm and was completely controlled by 5 pm by the use of water hydrants after the CRPF personnel raised an alarm and the firefighting squad swung into action, reported the PTI.

The blaze was caused due to a short circuit and visuals from the scene showed thick snow billowing the building as firefighters doused the flames. Cash and some of the records at the counter were gutted in the fire. ‘Yatra’ to the famous temple in Trikuta hill, however, remained unaffected said officials.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur tweeted that no major loss was reported and the authorities are keeping close track for few hours.