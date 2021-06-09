Cash counting centre damaged in Vaishno Devi fire, no casualty reported

The fire started at around 4.15 pm and was completely controlled by 5 pm by the use of water hydrants after the CRPF personnel raised an alarm
Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Reasi district recently witnessed a small fire incident that broke out from a structure adjoining the ‘Bhawan” (sanctum sanctorum) putting the cash counter on the blaze. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire accident.
The fire started at around 4.15 pm and was completely controlled by 5 pm by the use of water hydrants after the CRPF personnel raised an alarm and the firefighting squad swung into action, reported the PTI.
The blaze was caused due to a short circuit and visuals from the scene showed thick snow billowing the building as firefighters doused the flames. Cash and some of the records at the counter were gutted in the fire. ‘Yatra’ to the famous temple in Trikuta hill, however, remained unaffected said officials.
Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur tweeted that no major loss was reported and the authorities are keeping close track for few hours.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.