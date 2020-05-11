Carnival Cruise to return in August! Bookings surge 600% but there’s a catch; check details

The commencement of cruises are dependent on CDC’s orders and if the ban is increased, the cruise will be postponed.

Carnival Cruise Lines is set to return in August! After a recent announcement made last week, the international cruise line has said that it will resume its operations from August this year, according to a report by The Winglet. The decision was taken as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be lifting their order which currently restricts sailing on the back of the novel Coronavirus. In order to reel from the impact of global pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines decided to resume its services just a few days after CDC is expected to lift the “do not sail” order, the report said. With this, booking for the cruise increased by 600 per cent in only 3 days after the announcement. According to the report, this is also a 200 per cent increase when compared to the number of bookings last year.

While people have been booking for international cruises come August, they need to know that there is a catch. The report said that the commencement of cruises are dependent on CDC’s orders and if the ban is increased, the cruise will be postponed. Currently, the ban on movement of cruise ships is until July 24 this year.

Meanwhile, the increase in booking can also be attributed to the reduced rate and some incredible deals in front of people. The report highlighted that the rates for cruise from Miami starting from August are as low as $119 for a four-day cruise and $519 for an eight-day cruise. The report further said that the increase in the number of bookings is positive for an industry which otherwise is grappling with an unprecedented slowdown. It is to note that the cruise company Carnival is dealing with a “Congressional investigation for its handling of coronavirus outbreaks on its ships,” the report said. It added that the company also received criticism for its advertising during the pandemic.

The report underlined that if people wanted to postpone and cancel, they have a cancellation policy. The policy said that since there is no guarantee if the cruise will depart on August 1, the company has proposed a 100 per cent refund and future cruise credit. For a cruise more than six or more days, $600 onboard credit per stateroom will be provided and $300 onboard credit per stateroom will be given for cruise for five or less days.