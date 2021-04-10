Can’t go golfing? Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island island brings virtual tour

The area has 18-hole Championship Links course, 9-hole Academy Course, floodlit practice facilities and gold academy.

On National Golfer’s Day, golf lovers can enjoy a virtual tour if they cannot roam around the area physically. This weekend on the occasion, people visit and see famous Yas Links via a virtual tour. It is to note that Yas Links is the first links course in the Yas Island region of Abu Dhabi and has received many awards. The design of the link is one the topmost golf link designs, which was planned by Kyle Phillips.

All gold enthusiasts can witness golfing with “an exceptional view of the gulf” along with experiencing some of the unique traditions of the game. The area has 18-hole Championship Links course, 9-hole Academy Course, floodlit practice facilities and gold academy. Among other facilities in the area, Yas Links has dining options also available and this includes Hickory’s restaurant. Even the restaurant has views over the Yas Island mangroves and one can see Abu Dhabi’s beautiful skyline. There is also a famous Japanese restaurant MATSU present there.

Interested viewers can take a look at the large golf links in Abu Dhabi by going to Yas Island website. The course is located on the western shore of Yas Island. It is also considered as one of the leading leisure and entertainment hubs in Abu Dhabi. The golf course also boasts of an Andalusian designed clubhouse, along with a swimming pool, gym, male spa as well as Toptracer range.

According to the golf links, during World Golf Awards, Yas Links Abu Dhabi received an award for ‘United Arab Emirates’ Best Golf Course 2020’ as well as ‘Abu Dhabi’s Best Golf Course 2020’. Back in 2019, Yas Links Abu Dhabi also hosted the golf element of the 2019 Special Olympics World. Anyone planning to visit Abu Dhabi can visit or book their stay. They can also book for a golf package in case they want to play.