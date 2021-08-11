Canada extends India flight ban–Here’s how you can still travel to the country!

Canada is allowing Indians to enter its borders through an indirect route if not directly as direct fights have been banned (Photo: Reuters)

Canada extends its ban on arriving passenger flights directly from India till September 21. This comes at the backdrop of risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, stated the federal transport ministry, as reported in PTI. The country banned all direct flights to and from India in April when the second COVID-19 wave hit the country. The date of reopening borders for travellers coming from India have been postponed several times.

Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport of Canada, tweeted on Tuesday saying that health and safety of Canadians continues to be their top priority. And because of that, after reviewing public health data, “we have decided to extend the direct flight ban between Canada and India until September 21, 2021,” the minister added.

Can Indians fly to Canada?

Canada is allowing Indians to enter its borders through an indirect route if not directly as direct fights have been banned. Anyone entering Canada indirectly by transiting through a third country must have a Covid19 molecular test done from a country other than India before entering Canada. The government is closely monitoring the epidemiological situation, Canada’s transport department said. It will also be working closely with the “Government of India and aviation operators to ensure appropriate procedures are put in place to enable a safe return of direct flights as soon as conditions permit,” as reported by PTI.

Travel restrictions for other countries

Not just Canada, many other countries had previously closed their borders to Indian travellers due to COVID second wave, and are now partially relaxing rules for travellers. such as the US, which is now allowing students to enter and the UK, which moved India from its ‘Red’ list to ‘Amber’ (which means no compulsory institutional quarantine) and also, the UAE– which is allowing resident visa holders and transiting passengers from India. European countries– Germany, France and Spain have also opened up their borders for Indian travellers.

There are certain exceptions such as –cargo operations, medical transfers, or military flights which will remain functional. They will be allowed to go directly between the two countries. All direct commercial and private passenger flights are only suspended, and not cargo operations, reported PTI.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,20,36,511, with a single day rise of 38,353 COVID cases. The active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, revealed Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has touched 4,29,179 with 497 fresh counts, the data updated at 8 am showed.