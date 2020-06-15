Hong Kong Disneyland set to reopen June 18: Visitors to wear masks, fill out health declaration forms

Hong Kong Disneyland, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen with limited visitor capacity.
It will also introduce social distancing measures in restaurants, rides and other facilities, while suspending activities that require close interaction such as photo sessions with Disney characters, the park said in a press release Monday.
Visitors to the park will also be asked to wear masks, as well as fill out health declaration forms and have their temperature taken upon arrival.
It is the second Disney-branded theme park to re-open globally, following Shanghai Disneyland which opened its doors to guests last month.
Hong Kong’s social distancing measures, which prohibits gatherings of more than eight individuals and limits the capacity of restaurants and eateries, are currently in place until June 18. The city has reported 1,110 cases of coronavirus infections so far, with four deaths.
