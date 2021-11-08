Buy flights ticket now, pay later! SpiceJet allows passengers to pay for tickets in instalments

"As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to enjoy three months EMI option at no additional cost (no interest)," the airline said in a press release.
SpiceJet on Monday launched a new scheme under which passengers will be able to pay for tickets in three, six or 12 instalments.
“As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to enjoy three months EMI option at no additional cost (no interest),” the airline said in a press release.
To avail the EMI scheme, passengers need to provide basic details like PAN number, Aadhar number or VID and verify it with a one-time password, it mentioned. Customers will have to make payment of the first EMI by providing their UPI ID and subsequent EMIs would be deducted from the same UPI ID, it noted. Passengers do not have to provide any credit card or debit card details to avail the EMI scheme, it said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.