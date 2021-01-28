Bungy Jumping in Goa is a showstopper and will always shine bright: Niharika Nigam, Jumpin Heights

Bungy Jumping is now open in Goa and Rishikesh

After being shut for almost seven months amid Covid-19 pandemic, adventure sports activities like Bungy Jumping, Giant Swing, Paragliding, trekking, etc., have started again in respective locations like Goa and Rishikesh. Adventure sports companies are seeing huge footfall in Rishikesh and Goa post lockdown. People are more excited to experience the lifetime experience after months of lockdown to rejuvenate themselves from the mental stress. Financial Express Online had a conversation with Niharika Nigam, Director-Business Development of Jumpin Heights to know about the reality and response for adventure activities post lockdown. Also, how they are taking care of all safety measure and precautions to protect people from spread of the virus. Excerpt:

What were the challenges you faced during lockdown?

Same as everyone! The entire tourism industry was shutdown, as were all others. While looking after employees as there was no income and it was the most obvious challenge, far tougher to deal with was the uncertainty. Not knowing when the industry would open, what the state norms for outside travellers would be, if people would even trust organisations with safety after months of lockdown and paranoia that prevailed.

What type of response you are getting post reopening of both the sites at Goa and Rishikesh?

It’s been tremendous! We’ve been seeing an unprecedented response in both our locations: Rishikesh as well as Goa – and we didn’t expect it at all. Our Goa location was a baby when we went into lockdown- we had inaugurated in August and had to shut down in March. We hadn’t even made our presence felt yet and were naturally worried, but are so grateful for the trust that people have shown us since we’ve reopened in October 2020. I do believe it becomes the onus of companies to ensure safety of the customers that their services invite. We have levelled up our game and are ready for tourism again, in a new normal.

Goa is famous for water sports and Bungy Jumping is different from them. How people are accepting it?

As an experience, Bungy is a showstopper and will always shine bright. Its a once in a lifetime experience, marrying the stunning landscapes of India’s favourite holiday destination- Goa. So I have no doubt about it being accepted. Even when we began activities in Rishikesh- predominantly known for rafting- we pioneered an entirely new experience and were incredibly well received. While its too soon to speak for Goa, we are seeing the excitement among travellers to push their limits and indulge in this extreme sport!

What all safety measures/precautions you are taking to protect people from Covid-19?

Being pioneers of commercial extreme adventure in India, Jumpin Heights is best known for offering global standards of the adrenaline-pumping experience of Bungy Jumping. The brand follows the Australian and New Zealand standards for safety regulations, and after a decade of operating over 80,000 jumps in Rishikesh, are known to have redefined safety in India.

As this time when COVID-19 has a far reaching and uncontrollable spread, safety remains a concern. To ensure this, the company will follow certain SOP such as – installation of anti-COVID preventive equipment in the premises, such as masks, sanitisers, mask disposal mechanisms, mandatory temperature and oximeter checks of crew, staff and jumpers upon entry, discontinuation of handmade food items in the cafe, sticker markings for social distancing , only 2 chairs per table with a transparent acrylic sheet between the 2 occupants, make sure that preventive measures are observed by staff members and a strict set of daily operations and maintenance including regular sanitisation of all equipment, work stations and additional points of contact. All consignments coming into the premises are sanitised before stocking. As such, there will be a special emphasis on COVID hygiene and sanitation.

Additionally, COVID-19 DOs & DONTs will be disseminated to the guests in the briefing room; oxygen level of staff and guests will be monitored at reception; regular sanitisation of card machines, documents, POS machines and office equipment will be followed and also, there will be provision of manually operated digital thermal gun for temperature monitoring.

What are your expectations from Goa in 2021?

If you’d asked me this question 2 months ago, I wouldn’t have an inkling. But after seeing the response, I am hopeful and expecting it to be a great year, bungy-wise! Definitely a huge improvement from 2020.