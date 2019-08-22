Bungee Jumping in Goa! Here is everything you need to know

A Bungee Jumping adventure zone is set to open in Goa on August 27, 2019.

A Bungee Jumping zone is all set to come up in Goa! The Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) supported project will soon be a new adventure destination for tourists in the state known for its pristine beaches. Jumpin Heights is all set to open their second action-packed adventure zone in the holiday capital of India on August 27, 2019. The extreme adventure zone already has a set up in Rishikesh since 2010. The 55 meters Bungee jump has been set in North Goa, over the stunning Mayem Lake. The Jumpin Heights recently completed over 80,000 jumps in Rishikesh. In the last decade, the face of adventure tourism seems to have completely changed in India. Adventure sports is a field that requires high safety standards as it among the most dangerous activities. With certification from the Ministry of Tourism, and according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Tourism, this Bungee zone has been acknowledged for its key role in making Rishikesh the adventure Capital of India.

Rahul Nigam, Founder of Jumpin Heights said that “We are excited to launch our 2nd Bungee location and proud to provide this platform for adventure to the youth and tourists within the beautiful state of Goa. I am grateful to the government of Goa for supporting us. The overwhelming response in Rishikesh is something we adore and we are expecting the same enthusiasm from Goa as well.”

READ: Kodaikanal is a unique ecosystem, at least preserve what is left: Madras High Court

The paramount unique selling proposition (USP) of the adventure zone lies in its safety measures. With the ambitious desire to change the face of adventure sports in India, Jumpin Heights had hired experts from New Zealand to operate jumps and trained their staff under their intensive supervision. Jumpin Heights, run by ex-Army officers, ensures safety by employing a highly experienced crew, with high levels of training and the best pieces of equipment in place. After operating for almost a decade in Rishikesh, the zone is now set to bring their immense experience and expertise to Goa.

Goa is known as the most loved tourist destination but only for adventures sports related to water. A zone providing the tourists with an opportunity to experience the thrilling adventure is also expected to be loved by the people.