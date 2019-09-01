Bungee Jumping comes to Goa! Here’s one more reason to visit India’s beach paradise 

Approximately 180 feet-high Bungee jumping platform stands tall over the gorgeous Mayem lake.

A new adventure spot was added to India’s most preferred holiday destination Goa. The Department of Tourism of Government of Goa and Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) in association in association with Jumpin Heights, the Bungee People have successfully launched India’s second Bungee destination in North Goa at Mayem Lake. The 55 meter-high Bungee jumping platform stands tall over the gorgeous Mayem lake, in North Goa, about a 45-minute drive from the popular Baga Beach. Adventure sports are gaining traction in India and Goa, as India’s favourite travel destination, was a natural choice for the next big adventure zone. The service provider has said that safety has been the priority. They added that the team adheres to Australia and New Zealand Safety Standards for the operation of the Bungee Jumps.

According to the service provider, they have conducted required feasibility study and other mandatory pre-requisites for starting up of the Bungee jumping activity at Mayem. This new adventure tourism initiative comes with no cost or investment for Goa Tourism Development Corporation. The GTDC, however, is assisting the service provider in obtaining required permissions and will be undertaking promotional activities for Bungee Jumping which is being launched for the first time in Goa.

The chief minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, who was present on the occasion of launch of Bungee service said “I am extremely happy that Goa Tourism is working tirelessly to develop Goa as a premium tourism destination in India, especially for adventure tourism. Today the launch of Bungee Jumping and beautification of Mayem Lake adds a feather to the State tourism cap. The Union government is also assisting Goa with funding for infrastructure development for tourism purpose and in the coming months Goa will see huge development of tourism infrastructure, new tourism activities and projects.”

The Director and Founder of Jumpin Heights, Ex-Capt. Rahul Nigam was also present of the event and he stated that “A little hand-holding by an organisation like GTDC goes a long way in setting up such projects and facilitates ease of doing business.”

The Bungee experience involves jumping from a height with rubber chords tied to your ankles and swinging like pendulum mid-air. One can literally hear their own solitude as the wind gushes past with each rebound. There are several harnesses and checks in place to ensure an absolutely safe experience.

Some prominent faces attended the event along with the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant. The Tourism Minister, Manohar Ajgaonkar, Chairman of GTDC, Dayanand Sopte, Secretary Tourism, J. Ashok Kumar and Director of Tourism, Sanjiv Gadkarand were some of the known faces among others who attended the launch event of the Bungee service.

The service provider Jumpin Heights has been providing bungee Jumping service in Rishikesh from a long time.