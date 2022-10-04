Bullet train stations to reflect spirit of each city; themes signifying culture & importance of region: Indian Railways

In an innovative and one-of-a-kind step, the Ministry of Railways has informed that all stations of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) Project will reflect the spirit of each city. They will be designed and built on themes signifying the culture and importance of the region.

“Modern Outlook & Contemporary Style! All stations of the @NHSRCL Project will reflect the spirit of each city, designed & built on themes signifying the culture & importance of the region,” tweeted the ministry, on Tuesday.

“With a touch of history and local art, THE MAHSR STATIONS in Gujarat are under construction. Vapi (Chemical industry and metal sheet design), Bilimora (mango orchards), Surat (diamonds), Bharuch (Abstract weave pattern), Vadodara (banyan tree), Anand/Nadiad (milk revolution), Ahmedabad (vibrant kites) and Sabarmati (Gandhi Ji’s charkha),” the ministry further informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) corridor will include 12 stations. They are Surat, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Bilimora, Sabarmati, Bharuch, Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, and Vapi. When completed, MAHSR will be the country’s first high-speed rail line.

About National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)

Since 2016, the NHSRCL has been incorporated to manage the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India and is under the ownership of the Indian Railways (IR), the Ministry of Railways, Government of India (GOI).

Under the Companies Act, 2013, NHSRCL was formed. In India, the objective of this body is the development and implementation of high-speed rail projects. The corporation is a ‘Special Purpose Vehicle’ (SPV). It is the joint sector with equity participation of the Ministry of Railways, and two state governments-Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Currently, the NHSRCL is managing the planning and construction of twelve high-speed rail corridors. Out of which one is under construction and seven are approved. In India, after the completion of these corridors, it will further extend the lines to form a network of high-speed rail connectivity.