Budget 2019: Modi govt plans to boost tourism with development of 17 iconic tourist spots

17 “iconic sites” will be transformed into world-class destinations to boost the tourist influx.

Presenting her maiden budget and the first of the Modi 2.0 government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government will build 17 iconic sites to encourage the arrival of tourists in India. She said that these 17 “iconic sites” will be transformed into world-class destinations to boost the tourist influx. By such developmental plans, the government wants to encourage the arrival of tourists in the country.

During her budget speech, while pointing out the role of tourism in an economy, the finance minister said, “One hundred new clusters will be set up in 2019-20 to enable 50,000 artisans to come into the economic value chain.” She added that the government will take measures to ensure that the rich tribal culture of the country is preserved.

Sitharaman emphasised on the need of technological infusion in tourism and said that digital tribal repository will be created, in which photos, videos, details of origin, education, lifestyle, skill sets, traditional arts and other anthropological information about the tribe and tourist site will be stored. She also said that in order to obtain patient from traditional artisans and creative persons, the government will launch a mission to integrate them with the global market.

Experts believe that highlighting indigenous tribes and undermined tourist sites using digital platforms can really help the government to boost the tourism sector. The introduction of such government initiatives to connect these remote locations with digital and internet services can really prove helpful in promoting these sites as an ideal tourist destination.

Notably, in a press release, the Ministry of Tourism on July 2 informed that Ramayana Circuit has been identified for development under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of Ministry of Tourism. This circuit is among the fifteen thematic circuits,

Under the Ramayana thematic circuit, the Ministry identified fifteen destinations for development. Ayodhya, Nandigram, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Darbhanga, Chitrakoot, Mahendragiri, Jagdalpur, Nashik, Nagpur, Bhadrachalam, Hampi and Rameshwaram are the destinations mentioned by the government.

Later, in a video briefing PM Narendra Modi quoting the budget called it a ‘green budget’ and said it is the Budget that 21st century India needs. Other than tourism the budget 2019-20 also has policies which encourage energy conservation and sustainable development.