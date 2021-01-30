Brrrrrrrrrrr!! Kashmir’s Gulmarg gets Igloo Cafe and internet just can’t keep calm over stunning images!

As soon as the first pictures of the cafe were posted on social media, the concept piqued the users’ interest. (Images: Reuters)

Igloo Cafe: The tourism in Kashmir just went a notch higher! With the coronavirus pandemic having stumped the tourism industry for months in 2020, people in the industry are coming up with innovative ways to bring back visitors. And so, an Igloo Cafe has opened up in Kashmir’s Gulmarg with promises of a good time for the guests. While an Igloo hotel has been operating in Manali for a few years now, where tourists can stay a night and take part in snow-related adventurous activities, this is the first Igloo cafe that the country has got. The cafe has come up in the Kolahoi Ski Resort in Gulmarg, and its pictures are going viral on social media.

So what exactly does the cafe offer? Well, inside the igloo are tables and benches made out of snow instead of traditional restaurant seating. With a height of 15 feet and a circumference of 26 feet, the restaurant can seat 16 people on four tables. The tables have been built towards the wall of the igloo, and a master centre-piece has been built in the middle of the cafe – also out of snow. The wall is patterned and the doorway is arched, and visitors are served with hot food and beverages.

Several asked about the temperature inside the igloo, a natural wondering because they would be sitting in a room made of snow. However, because ice is a great insulator, a thick-walled igloo can make the atmosphere inside warmer than the outside, so that is something visitors would not have to especially worry about as long as they are prepared for the snowy Gulmarg.

Users have also asked about the dishes that are served at the cafe, and even we are eagerly awaiting for the answer to that question, because a dining experience at the Igloo cafe is an experience of a lifetime, we are sure! So while waiting for the menu, get your bags ready for Gulmarg!