British Airways introduces complimentary tickets for infants

British Airways

To celebrate the birth of Britain’s new Princess, British Airways is offering its young flyers in India complimentary flights to London. The offer is valid for families travelling with children under the age of two for travel until July 31, 2015 on British Airways’ Club World and World Traveller cabins. Accompanying tickets must be booked before May 17, 2015.

Moran Birger, regional commercial manager, British Airways, South Asia, said, “The arrival of the latest addition to the Royal Family is exciting news in the UK and we wanted to bring the celebrations to our customers here in India. Over 1.5 million children fly with us every year. We take great pride in offering parents, families and children a travel experience that is comfortable, seamless and enjoyable, from the moment they check-in to when they arrive at their destination.”

The airline has had a long-standing history of serving the British Royal Family. Over the years, British Airways has continued to invest in new products and services to keep its younger customers entertained at the airport and in the air. In the 1950s, infants travelled in revolutionary hammock-type ‘skycots’ which were clamped to the luggage rack. Nowadays, British Airways helps children to enjoy their flight in a range of ways. On long-haul flights, for example, the airline offers a special child-friendly menu, which parents can book free of charge in advance. Children are also given entertainment packs as they take their seats.

All British Airways flights from five key Indian cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad arrive at the state-of-the-art London Heathrow Terminal 5, which offers facilities to keep children entertained, including a selection of ‘Kids Zones,’ aviation toys and games.