Border post of Longewala to shine on tourist Rajasthan’s map; Check details

A unique experience along the India-Pakistan border, perseverance of security forces and memories of war victories are set to enthrall visitors as the Tanot-Bawlianwala Border in Jaisalmer Rajasthan. It is an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan and Ministry of Tourism, Government of India with support of Border Security Forces. The Tanot Mata temple, Kishangarh Fort, Longewala war memorial and scenic villages amid the vast desert terrain are major tourist attractions in the area.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary Tourism, Government of Rajasthan said, “The border and associated history lay irresistible charm on tourists. Development of the Tanot Mata Tourist Complex by BSF shall assure of safe, comfortable visit while showcasing difficult life of Borderman, in addition, the aura of India-Pakistan border in the background of rich historic grandeur gives tourists a memory to cherish for a lifetime.”

Longewala is the most known border point of India, proudly remembered for the valour displayed by Indian forces during the 1971 war. It’s a major attraction for tourists. The Tanot Mata temple also attracts nearly 3000 devotees every day and many of them also visit Bawlianwala border point after due permission with the District Administration. However, there have been only limited facilities available here for the visitors. Now a full-fledged Tanot temple complex with Amphitheatre, Children Activity Area, Cafeteria and other public conveniences has been developed.

As part of the tourist activities BSF documentary, weapon display and photo gallery will be showcased at Ops Base in Tanot. The tourists shall be permitted to visit the Bawliyanwala border and witness a retreat ceremony at the border point. The Jaisalmer district administration has also been developing the area of Bawliyanwala and facilitating visitors.

The city of Jaisalmer is an internationally famed tourist destination, also known as Golden City due to its iconic fort. The majestic Havellis, cultural heritage and natural beauty also add to the touristic attractions. Border tourism will generate new opportunities for residents of the remote village areas and extend the platform for local folk artists to showcase their art. Along with folk arts performances the local handicrafts artisans will also get easy access to the tourist venues.