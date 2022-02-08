Boost to Andaman and Nicobar Islands tourism! Department of Tourism begins streamlining digital booking options

With this, the booking system in the state would be upgraded with the help of BookingJini.

Andaman and Nicobar Tourism: The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has seen a heavy surge in tourist footfall in 2021, according to SaaS platform BookingJini. The hospitality-focused platform also stated that there were also expectations of a hike in the tourism of the island UT post the third wave of coronavirus, as many people were planning trips to the destination. Against this backdrop, the platform tied up with the Department of Tourism under the Government of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

With this, the booking system in the state would be upgraded. In this aspect, BookingJini said that it would be catering to booking requests as well as other queries related to travel. For this, automation and state-of-the-art technology would be harnessed. As per the statement, all of the properties owned by the Department of Tourism in the UT would be catered to by the platform for booking, while it would also pair up with more than 200 other exclusive hospitality providers as well.

With this, hotels partnering with BookingJini would be made more visible and open to direct bookings online with the help of Intelligent Booking Engine and Distribution Engine, the platform said. Moreover, both online and offline bookings would be managed in real time with the help of the Centralized Reservation System, while the AI Chatbot would take care of streamlining the customer service.

The statement cited BookingJini CEO and Founder Sibashish Mishra as saying that there was a need for hotels to accommodate travellers who are tech savvy, by providing them with automated technology and contactless options.

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Tourism General Manager Md Parvez said that digital experience had become more of a necessity now than a luxury. Now that the state has been witnessing an increasing number of tourists, the process needed to be streamlined further, he said.