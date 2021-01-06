Boost for domestic tourism! Ministry of Tourism’s Dekho Apna Desh Pledge’ set to excite Indian travellers

In addition to the provision of financial incentives, the Dekho Apna Desh Pledge campaign also pushes tourists to make a commitment towards visiting varied tourism destinations across the country.

If you are an enthusiastic traveller and love to tour different parts of the country then the Union Ministry of Tourism’s “Dekho Apna Desh Pledge” campaign is just for you. Not only does the campaign enthuse you to visit different tourist locations in the country but also gives you a financial incentive. According to the Dekho Apna Desh Pledge campaign, avid travellers who are able to visit at least 15 tourist destinations spread across different parts of the country by the year 2022 will be given an exciting prize which might include tour packages and tickets to exotic places.

The Dekho Apna Desh Pledge campaign was launched by the Union Ministry of Tourism in January last year under which tourists who visit at least 15 tourism hotspots will be awarded with an exciting prize. The initiative could not gather much steam last year due to the imposition of Coronavirus lockdown and restrictions across the country hindering the tour plans of tourists and enthusiastic travellers. The initiative had been adopted by the Tourism Ministry after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address had exhorted people to visit domestic tourist destinations in addition to their foreign excursions.

In addition to the provision of financial incentives, the Dekho Apna Desh Pledge campaign also pushes tourists to make a commitment towards visiting varied tourism destinations across the country. Once the tourists have taken a pledge on the website of MyGovIndia, the tourists can post their pictures clicked while visiting different tourism destinations in the country.

People have also been provided with the facility of downloading the Certificate of Commitment from the same website after they have taken the pledge. The Certificate of Commitment can also be shared on the timeline of various social media websites including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to not only let your friends know about your commitment but to also inspire them to join the initiative.