Book your tickets now, pay next month! MakeMyTrip and Amazon Pay’s strategic partnership set to offer travel services; check benefits

Good news for travellers! In a strategic announcement made today, MakeMyTrip and AmazonPay are rolling out a long term partnership that offers several benefits to patterns. The partnership will enable Amazon Pay to offer convenient travel experiences for its customers with access to MakeMyTrip’s best in class travel offerings. Given that Amazon has revolutionized the online purchasing experience of people world over, this partnership with India’ leading travel portal, will enhance the accelerated digital shift that is happening. Travel services including flights, bus and hotel bookings will be on offer to Amazon customers and they can book these tickets and pay the following months with no interest.

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, highlighted that the partnership with Amazon Pay will make travel bookings ‘extremely convenient for new adopter”, while Mahendra Nerurkar – CEO & VP, Amazon Pay India, stated that the partnership with MakeMyTrip will benefit “millions of our customers” and allow them to choose the best-in-class offerings and services available across the country, followed with the ease of using Amazon Pay.

Travel bookings have been witnessing a significant uptick trend across the country and is expected to further soar as New Year approaches. For increasing the reach of this digital shift through online travel bookings, Amazon Pay and MakeMyTrip will make this partnership extremely beneficial for new adopters.

Benefits for Amazon Pay Customers include being able to book their tickets and having the flexibility to pay the following month with no interest!

This partnership will enable MakeMyTrip to extend its distribution through Amazon Pay’s large customer base, particularly in smaller cities and towns. This will further smoothen the travel booking process for customers from small towns and enable them to make online transactions instantly and that too, in a hassle free manner.

Teaming up with Amazon Pay ICICI Co-branded credit customers, there will be an opportunity to earn unlimited cashback on every hotel or bus or flight booking. For Amazon Pay Customers, they will be able to use an option to book their tickets and pay later. For booking bus services via Redbus, this feature is already available on Amazon portal.

For travellers who want a seamless experience, this strategic announcement is set to roll out many friendly and flexible travel services for every occasion and every budget.