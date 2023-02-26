Bon Voyage! Here are 7 destinations from Delhi that would make for great road trips – Check best time to visit, distance and more

Top 7 Destinations for Road Trips 2023 from Delhi: Road Trips are fun! What can be more exciting than riding on endless roads with your favourite songs list, a box full of your favourite snack and endless conversations with your favourite people. Well, if you’re in Delhi you have ample options to explore for a holiday from desserts to serene mountains. In this article we have curated a list of road trips that you can refer to on your long weekend with your loved ones. Let’s have a look.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

A dynamic fusion of the old and new can be seen in Jaipur. The capital of the regal state of Rajasthan, Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, is a well-liked tourist destination close to Delhi.There are numerous spectacular forts, palaces, temples, and museums here, as well as a plethora of lively regional bazaars. The city is renowned for its regional cuisine as well.

Travel Time: 273 KM

Best Time: October to March

Neemrana, Rajasthan

Neemrana Town is located in the Rajasthani city of Alwar on the Delhi-Jaipur route.It is famous for its majestic Neemrana Fort Palace. This palace, where Rajput Maharaja Prithvi Raj Chauhan III ruled, was built in 1464. Neemrana Fort has been transformed into one of Rajasthan’s oldest and most prestigious heritage hotels.

Travel Time: 121 KM

Best Time to visit: July to March

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Located in the Dehradun district of Uttrakhand, Rishikesh is a small town.It is well known for its adventure activities, historic temples, well liked eateries, and as the Yoga Capital of the World. It is known as the pilgrimage town and the gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas.

Travel Time: 236 KM

Best Time to visit: July to March

Binsar, Uttarakhand

Binsar is one of the scenic places of Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. Binsar, which is perched at a height of 2420 metres, is renowned for providing breathtaking views of the majestic Chaukhamba, Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot, Panchachuli, and Kedarnath are Himalayan peaks. The 300 kilometres of breathtaking and expansive views of Himalayan peaks that can be seen from Binsar Zero point are the town’s major draw.

Travel time:406 KM

Best time to visit: April to June and September to November

Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh

Narkanda is located on the Hindustan Tibet road at an elevation of 2708 metres. It provides a stunning view of the snow ranges. Narkanda, famous for skiing and winter sports, is one of India’s oldest ski destinations.

Travel Time: 403 KM

Best time to visit: April, May and June

6.Garhmukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh

Garhmukteshwar is a beautiful and holy city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district. The Holy Ganges River is only 5 kilometres away from the town. It is an easy-to-reach destination by road from Delhi, and the closest point from which to see the enchanting sights of the Ganges River. On every Full Moon Day in Kartik month, you can come here to enjoy the bathing fair. The holy dip in the Ganges River is a popular tourist attraction here. Another important festival celebrated here with great fanfare is Dussehra. Weekend getaways from Delhi to Garhmukteshwar can be planned using our well-curated tour packages.

Travel Time: 119 KM

Best Time to travel: Between March and May

7. Chakrata, Uttarakhand

Chakrata is one of the popular destinations in Uttrakhand. It is surrounded by the sun-kissed Himalayas. It was earlier known as Jaunsar Banwar and was developed by the Britishers as a summer retreat.

Travel Time: 295 KM

Best time to travel: Between April and June, and from September to November