Boeing delays 777X first flight again

Published: January 25, 2020 2:11:23 PM

Boeing will attempt the maiden flight, which was also canceled on Thursday.

Boeing will attempt the maiden flight, which was also canceled on Thursday, again on Saturday at 10 a.m. local time (1800 GMT), weather permitting.

Boeing has postponed again the first flight of its 777X long-haul jetliner that was scheduled to take place on Friday due to inclement weather. Boeing will attempt the maiden flight, which was also canceled on Thursday, again on Saturday at 10 a.m. local time (1800 GMT), weather permitting.

