Boating near Statue of Unity! Jetty coming up to ferry tourists around world’s tallest statue; check details

Statue of Unity: India’s newest favorite tourist attraction has an exciting new feature coming up which will surely mesmerize all visitors! The Statue of Unity is not just the world’s tallest statue but now also boasts of several attractions for tourists. A new jetty is being constructed in river Narmada close to the statue which will be used for operations of boats. The boats will be ferrying people from the memorial statue and will make traveling in water easier and convenient. The jetty is being constructed in order to operate boats and offer a new tourist facility.

Priya Mistry, Assistant Engineer, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited spoke to Financial Express Online and stated details of the jetty’s construction project. She explained that the bridging of the river is a first requirement for the construction of the jetty, for which they are taking out hard rocks and dumping them on the other side. At the Statue of Unity, roughly 24 metre level of water is required in order to operate the boats from the jetty. She stated that the construction of the jetty has started from earlier this month and the target of completion is by the month of October this year. The jetties will be inaugurated by the end of October and will be constructed at Statue of Unity and Shreshtha Bharat Bhawan, she added. Since the boats will be ferrying tourists and visitors at the statue, the size of the boats will be big and can accommodate around 10 people at once.

Manoj Brahmabhatt, Deputy Executive Engineer, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited also spoke to Financial Express Online and stated that the boats will run if the level of water is 30 metres at the weir dam. They are also working on creating the navigation channel, which will be around 60 metres between the Statue of Unity and Shreshtha Bharat Bhawan.

Meanwhile, last month Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons also flagged off the country’s first electric vehicle tourism initiative launched by the Gujarat Tourism and inaugurated eco-friendly e-Bikes at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. The e-bike tours provide an immersive experience to visitors and tourists, allowing them to explore the history and beauty of the Statue of Unity and the surrounding areas in an environment-friendly way.

Dedicated to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, who is also the first Home Minister of the country, the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity has many features for tourists to enjoy. Apart from a luxury nature retreat and museum, it also has an audio-visual gallery, selfie points, light and sound shows as well as guided tours to the scenic valley of flowers. It has a complete package for tourists. The main attractions at the site, is its 153-meters high viewers’ gallery which is situated within the statue. The gallery can accommodate 200 people at a time and can be reached by two high-speed elevators and offers a spectacular view of the surrounding areas. Also, nature lovers can see the beauty of the newly developed valley of flowers with the Satpura and Vindhyachal hill ranges nearby. There is also a huge surprise for adventure enthusiasts as tourists can also take short treks to explore the ecotourism sites including spotting of crocodiles at the Sardar Sarovar dam.