Boarding IndiGo, SpiceJet flights from Delhi IGI airport? Note this terminal change

Passengers, who have booked IndiGo flight tickets, must note that airline’s 5000 series flights will shift to T3 terminal of Delhi Airport.

IndiGo and SpiceJet airlines will shift their flight operations from Indira Gandhi International Airport’s (DEL) Terminal 3 to Terminal 2 from September 5, according to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). DIAL, which operates the Delhi airport, stated that the move is due to the expansion works at T2. “SpiceJet to shift its operation from T2 to T3 entirely; while IndiGo to partially move its operation from T2 to T3. This will result in the passenger load at T2 to reduce by 27 per cent,” DIAL said in a statement.

The movement will take place with effect from 00:01 hours on September 5. Passengers, who have booked IndiGo flight tickets, must note that airline’s 5000 series flights will shift to T3 terminal. However, GoAir will continue its domestic operations from T2 terminal. At present, GoAir fully and SpiceJet and IndiGo partially operate their domestic flights from T2 terminal. Air Asia India, Air India, and Vistara operate completely out of T3 terminal.

Post completion of infrastructure enhancement at T2, the terminal will be able to handle 18 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up from current 15 MPPA, the DIAL said. The revamped Terminal 2 was opened in October 2017, which saw partial shifting of flight operations of SpiceJet and IndiGo, and complete shifting of GoAir from Terminal 1.

“Under T2 capacity enhancement initiatives, the Security Hold Area (SHA), bus gate hold area, new arrivals area and passengers waiting areas would be expanded, while Pre-Embarkation Security Checks (PESC) area would be relocated and Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) would be installed. After the move, the following changes will take effect,” DIAL said in a statement.

Spice Jet has announced the launch of 12 domestic flights. Ten out of those 12 flights would connect Delhi airport. The commercial operations of these flights will start from the first week of October. Delhi Airport, which is India’s busiest airport, will be expanded. There will be an additional runway, enhanced passenger handling capacity, and more state-of-the-art facilities. The upgradation process of Delhi International Airport will be completed by June 2022, DIAL said.