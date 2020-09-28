  • MORE MARKET STATS

Boarding IndiGo flights from Delhi airport? Airline announces terminal change; Check details

New Delhi | September 28, 2020 4:57 PM

IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in the reservation.

indigo flight, indigo flight from Delhi, indigo delhi, indigo departure terminal delhi, indigo terminal delhi, indigo terminal in delhi airport, indigo terminal delhi domestic,During this transition phase, IndiGo has been informing flyers at every stage while flying with 6E. (Representative image by Reuters)

IndiGo is shifting terminal for the part of its flight operations at Delhi Airport (DEL). The shifting of the terminal by Indigo at Indira Gandhi International Airport will be effective from October 1. IndiGo is currently operating more than 105 domestic flights from Terminal 3 but will be shifting some flights to Terminal 2. From October 1, 2020, all the flights with call sign between 6E 2000 – 6E 2999 will be departing from and arriving at Terminal 2 of IGI Airport. The rest of the flights will operate from T3. The transfer process between these two terminals has been optimized to provide a seamless experience to the passengers, IndiGo said.

During this transition phase, IndiGo has been informing flyers at every stage while flying with 6E. IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in the reservation. IndiGo passengers are requested to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport.

“We are working very closely with the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to shift nearly half of our domestic operations from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2 at IGI Airport. As the capacities grow, operations from Terminal 2 will also allow adequate space to maintain social distancing guidelines while providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience,” President and Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said.

IndiGo has a fleet of 262 aircraft as of March 31, 2020. The airline offered 1,674 peak daily flights during the quarter and connected 62 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

