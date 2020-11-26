Boarding flights, trains to Mumbai, Maharashtra? Check Covid-19 testing procedures at airport, rail stations to avoid hassles

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) (BOM) in Mumbai has the capacity to conduct RT-PCR Covid-19 test of 3,000 to 5,000 flyers on a daily basis. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 in Maharashtra, Mumbai: People traveling to Maharashtra, Mumbai from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, and Gujarat must have time on one’s hands and plan accordingly to avoid any hassle at rail stations and airport. Hundreds of flyers and train passengers have experienced on Wednesday as they were not aware of mandatory Covid-19 testing guidelines enforced by the Maharashtra government, according to an Indian Express report.

The Maharashtra government has implemented restrictions on travellers arriving from Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan, and Delhi by exhorting them to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 testing.

Covid-19 testing in Mumbai airport

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) (BOM) in Mumbai has the capacity to conduct RT-PCR Covid-19 test of 3,000 to 5,000 flyers on a daily basis. The RT-PCR Covid-19 test reports are provided within around eight hours of taking samples. The cost of the RT-PCR test has been fixed at Rs 1,400, as per IE report.

Covid-19 testing at rail stations

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is monitoring the screening process for passengers at six railway stations. On Wednesday, around 9,779 passengers were screened but only 10 were found to be positive in rapid antigen tests. BMC Deputy security officer Ajit Tawade said that security guards have been deployed at the rail stations to maintain physical distancing.

Out of the total screened passengers, 3,400 arrived at Mumbai Central, and 2,047 were screened at Bandra Terminus. Out of the total 10 Covid-19 positive cases, five were screened at Bandra terminus, as per the IE report.

Coronavirus Covid19 Mumbai, Maharashtra cases update

Mumbai has reported 1,144 new COVID19 cases, 701 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,78,590 including 2,53,604 recoveries and the death toll stood at 10,723. Mumbai has 11,101 active coronavirus cases, officials said in the latest bulletin. Maharashtra has recorded 6,159 new COVID-19 cases, 4,844 recoveries, and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total Coronavirus case tally has reached 17,95,959 with total recoveries at 16,63,723 and the death toll at 46,748. Maharashtra has 84,464 active Coronavirus cases, as per the State Health Department.