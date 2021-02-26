Boarding flights from Mumbai Airport? Big terminal change alert at CSMIA airport

All passengers travelling through Terminal 1, will be able to enjoy the luxuries of the lounges and the world class retail and F&B experiences, adhering to a high level of safety and hygiene standards. (Reuters image)

Mumbai Airport (BOM) Terminal change Update: Flyers boarding domestic flights from Mumbai airport must take notice that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is re-opening its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations from March 10. The decision has been taken to safeguard the health and safety of all passengers. Since the advent of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, operations at T1 were suspended temporarily and was consolidated through Terminal 2 for the convenience of the passengers and stakeholders.

IndiGo, Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia, Trujet passengers

From midnight, March 10, Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia, and Trujet will resume all its domestic operations from Terminal 1. In case of Indigo, while most of its flight operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights will operate through Terminal 1. All passengers travelling through Terminal 1, will be able to enjoy the luxuries of the lounges and the world class retail and F&B experiences, adhering to a high level of safety and hygiene standards. Further, all modes of transport to and fro will be made available for the convenience of the passengers, as before.

CSMIA continually strives towards providing its passengers with a comfortable and safe experience while travelling through the airport. The airport will ensure that measures such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitization and disinfection, mandatory compliance of wearing face masks and other necessary PPE will be implemented at T1. The terminal will also promote social distancing through measures such as the re-arrangement of seating, installation of plexiglass to minimize face-to-face interactions amongst others at the terminal. Hand sanitizers have been strategically placed through the premise and passengers are encouraged to use contactless payment facilities available at the terminal, the airport authority said in a statement.

While catering to the demand for air travel and complying with the restrictions and quarantine regulations laid down by the government, CSMIA continues to leave no stone unturned in safeguarding the interests of passengers as well as personnel at the airport. The revival of operations at T1 enhances the ability of the airport to offer passengers a seamless transit while simultaneously enhancing its ability to ensure safety for its passengers and personnel, the airport authority said.