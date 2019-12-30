Boarding flights from Delhi airport? Many flights cancelled, diverted; check airlines’ advisories

Delhi Airport authority has issued a statement on Twitter saying, “Due to ongoing dense fog situation, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport.” (Representative image)

Attention flyers travelling in or out of Delhi airport (DEL), 16 flights have been diverted and 4 cancelled so far due to dense fog. A thick blanket of fog has engulfed Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other parts of National Capital Territory (NCR) on Monday. Till 11.08 am this morning, 16 flights were diverted and four cancelled from the Indira Gandhi International airport, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Delhi Airport authority has issued a statement on Twitter saying, “Due to ongoing dense fog situation, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. CAT II and CAT IIIA compliant aircraft and pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Inconvenience caused to the flier is regretted.”

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Category II (CAT II) means the runway visual range (RVR) not less than 300 metre. Category IIIA (CAT IIIA) means a runway visual range not less than 175 metre.

Taking cognizance of the problems faced by flyers due to such prevailing weather conditions in Delhi and surrounding areas, several airlines have issued travel advisories. A few of them have issued numbers for passengers assistance.

Vistara has issued a statement, “Fog Alert! Due to dense fog and poor visibility in Delhi, arrivals/departures from Delhi are delayed with consequential impact across the network. Check flight status before booking and going to the airport.” Vistara has also released a number for passenger assistance – 92899228888.

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory stating, “Due to dense fog and poor visibility in the Northern region, our flights are impacted.” IndiGo has issued passenger query numbers — 9910383838 and 01246173838. SpiceJet in its weather update stated, “Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”