BMC to start heritage walk in Mumbai’s Grant Road area; Here’s everything you should know

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to start a heritage walk in the Grant Road area in order to promote heritage tourism. It has proposed to remodel about a 1-km stretch from Pandita Ramabai Marg to August Kranti Maidan. The task of beatification would involve repairing footpaths with cobblestones to give heritage look. Heritage lamps will also be installed similar to ones used near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus area along with road dividers– which will be designed too.

This place already has several historical places like Mani Bhavan, Arya Samaj Mahila Hostel, August Kranti Maidan, Pandita Ramabai Girls Hostel, Arya Samaj Mahila Hostel, St Columba High School located within the radius of one kilometre. Once the process gets done, the civic body will take help from tour guides to organise heritage walks mostly for weekends.

We are planning to create murals of Mahatma Gandhi on the wall and a small gate, says Prashant Gaikwad who is an Assistant Municipal Commissioner, D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road). He continued saying, “We would contact organisations who organise heritage walks on the weekends. The area is rich in history and its own story. The cobblestones will help give a heritage look to the footpaths in this area” he told The Indian Express. He also added that “Labournam Road” will also be a part of this heritage walk.

Other famous historical spots

The place is filled with a number of remarkable historical places such as August Kranti Maidan (known for the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942) against the Britishers. Mani Bhavan is also there which was the centre of India’s struggle for freedom and the place housed Mahatma Gandhi during the fight. The place is currently a museum. Arya Samaj Mahila Hostel and Pandita Ramabai Girls Hostel both hold special significance as they are associated with Pandita Ramabai, a social reformer and scholar in Sanskrit, who worked hard for the empowerment and education of women in India.

Cost of project and other important details

As per the media sources, the BMC is going to spend about Rs 1.5 crore on this project. The civic body has also re-invited the tender for seeking more responses as initially the project received only one response.

The task of beautification will take three months from the day of the work order issued to the contractor for its completion.