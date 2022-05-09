scorecardresearch

Rare Black panther spotted in Goa wildlife sanctuary! Cameras to track the movement of illusive big cat

The state forest department on Sunday released a picture of the black panther caught on camera in South Goa’s Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary on April 25.

Written by PTI
The feline was seen walking in the forest area. (Representative Image)

A black panther has been spotted in a camera trap placed in a wildlife sanctuary in Goa, following which the state government has decided to install more cameras in the forest area to monitor the feline’s movements, state Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

The feline was seen walking in the forest area.

Rane in a tweet on Sunday said, “An amazing sighting of the #BlackPanther captured at Mollem through the camera trap. I have asked the Department to keep track and monitor movements of the Black Panther. We shall be putting up more camera traps to monitor his thorough movement.”

