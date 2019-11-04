Bihar’s Patna gets a makeover! Traditional Madhubani paintings and murals cover city walls

The Patna Municipal Corporation had asked local artists to paint the walls in the capital city with Madhubani folk paintings (Express photo)

The capital city of Bihar, Patna or Patliputra as it was historically known, has got traditional makeover! The Bihar government has designated folk artists from public spaces to spread its social and cultural messages. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Patna Municipal Corporation last year, had asked local artists to paint the walls in the capital city with Madhubani folk paintings. This initiative was taken to not just beautify the city and make people aware of its rich cultural diversity but to also discourage people from spitting and dirtying public places. At the same time, the state government has now engaged internationally-acclaimed artists in this initiative, for working on murals, conveying the message of darkness to light. This is in line with the state government’s success in providing electricity to every household in the state.

Also, another set of murals, which has been commissioned under the state government’s greenery campaign titled as Jal, Jeevan aur Hariyali, translating to water, life and greenery, motivates people to reconnect with the environment. The inspiration for these campaigns came from a series of murals that are painted at the Lodhi Estate in the national capital. Pratyaya Amrit, Chairman and Managing Director of the Bihar State Power Holding Company (BSPHCL) was quoted in the report saying that while crossing through Lodhi Estate artwork, he wondered if anything on the same lines of an energy-specific theme could be done in the state of Bihar. In this regard, they took three months in order to concretise the idea and then finalised on the basic theme.

Another mural in the campaign, shows a young boy and a young girl holding a goraiya, which is a house sparrow, in their palms. The house sparrow is Bihar’s state bird. The mural, which is titled as ‘we are light’ displays that everything in this universe is connected, beginning from human beings to the plants. The mural also depicts endangered species such as the Bengal Tiger and the Asiatic Elephant set against the two young kids, who will then be the protectors of these animals in the future generations.

Most of the compositions in the paintings and murals have been done by Emanuel Alaniz, who is an Argentinian street artist based in the city of Berlin, and Federica Maria, who is also an Argentinian. Along with them, Abhijith Acharya, an artist from Kerala also worked on the murals. Ritesh Sharma, Project Manager was quoted in the report saying that the public response has been overwhelming and that these paintings have become a selfie point.